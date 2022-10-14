Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) COO Sells 427 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $33,844.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,103.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hussein Mecklai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 16th, Hussein Mecklai sold 519 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $45,656.43.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Hussein Mecklai sold 9,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $801,000.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Hussein Mecklai sold 871 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $72,449.78.

On Thursday, July 28th, Hussein Mecklai sold 17,375 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $1,428,051.25.

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.86. 186,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,452. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.68. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 2.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.07% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. The business had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Impinj in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Impinj by 35.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Impinj during the first quarter worth about $5,134,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 2.7% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 148,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 55.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

