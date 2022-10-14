Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Sells $84,576.96 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $84,576.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,382 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $60,863.28.

On Friday, July 22nd, Robert Alan Schueren sold 572 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $26,460.72.

Natera Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $42.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $121.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.67 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 79.57% and a negative return on equity of 95.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 1,041.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 84.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 66.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Natera by 93.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTRA. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Natera to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Further Reading

