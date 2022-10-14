Insider Selling: RH (NYSE:RH) Insider Sells $2,665,500.00 in Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.55, for a total transaction of $2,665,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,298,541.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
RH stock opened at $243.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.49. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $699.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.88.
RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.26. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The company had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.48 earnings per share. RH’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RH will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.75.
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
