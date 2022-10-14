Insider Selling: RH (NYSE:RH) Insider Sells $2,665,500.00 in Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.55, for a total transaction of $2,665,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,298,541.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

RH Trading Down 1.4 %

RH stock opened at $243.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.49. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $699.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.88.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.26. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The company had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.48 earnings per share. RH’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RH will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of RH

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in RH in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of RH by 1,490.0% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its stake in shares of RH by 137.0% during the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of RH by 79.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.75.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.