Insider Selling: SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) COO Sells $76,464.00 in Stock

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $76,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,166.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steward John Beckman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SSR Mining alerts:

On Friday, September 9th, Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $76,680.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $86,454.00.

SSR Mining Trading Down 0.9 %

SSRM opened at $13.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.85. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $319.58 million for the quarter. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 22.10%. Analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in SSR Mining by 1,090.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 154,451 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $7,256,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in SSR Mining by 3,592.3% during the 1st quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 240,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 233,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in SSR Mining by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SSR Mining

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.