Insider Selling: Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Major Shareholder Sells $48,590.09 in Stock

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 48,109 shares of Starry Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $48,590.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,747,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,934,748.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 10th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 146,096 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $146,096.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 13,757 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $17,884.10.

On Monday, October 3rd, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 237,896 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $309,264.80.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 54,300 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $90,138.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 16,172 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $28,462.72.

Shares of NYSE:STRY opened at $1.12 on Friday. Starry Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $10.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82.

Starry Group ( NYSE:STRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starry Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Starry Group to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Starry Group to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starry Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Starry Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,261,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Starry Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Starry Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Starry Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Starry Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

