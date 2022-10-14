Insider Selling: The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Insider Sells 101 Shares of Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $35,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Boston Beer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $371.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.71. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.00 and a fifty-two week high of $547.71.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $616.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.10 million. Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. Wedbush started coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Boston Beer from $384.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. MKM Partners cut their price target on Boston Beer from $334.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $600.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 58.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,701,000 after purchasing an additional 475,135 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $36,356,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $38,859,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $28,589,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $18,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.