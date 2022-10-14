Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IART. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

IART traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,046. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $74.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $397.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.54 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,218.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $65,018.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,412.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,602 shares of company stock worth $536,067. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,216,174 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $270,931,000 after buying an additional 108,831 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,529,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $162,540,000 after purchasing an additional 152,293 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $97,658,000 after purchasing an additional 37,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $88,686,000 after purchasing an additional 23,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 14.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,724 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 98,702 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

