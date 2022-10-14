Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Price Target Lowered to C$1.00 at National Bank Financial

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ITRG. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Integra Resources from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Integra Resources from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Integra Resources from $6.75 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of Integra Resources stock remained flat at $0.54 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 158,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,672. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 339,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,384,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

