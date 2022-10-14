Integrity Financial Corp WA Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 596.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.14. The company had a trading volume of 82,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,192. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.64.

