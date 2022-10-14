Integrity Financial Corp WA Buys 279 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,433. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.19 and a 200-day moving average of $137.69. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.