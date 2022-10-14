Integrity Financial Corp WA Purchases 4,184 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR)

Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR – Get Rating) by 2,298.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of DAPR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.73. The company had a trading volume of 778 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,274. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.08. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $31.97.

