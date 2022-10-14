Integrity Financial Corp WA Sells 1,841 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Integrity Financial Corp WA lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 594,694 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 790,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after purchasing an additional 494,120 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,846,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,810.8% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 372,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after purchasing an additional 367,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,738,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,841. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.36. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $50.58.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.