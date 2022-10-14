Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Northland Securities from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on INTC. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $26.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.