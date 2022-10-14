Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Short Interest Up 766.7% in September

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 766.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHIT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 11.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 79.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 14.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Price Performance

NYSE:IHIT opened at $7.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $10.11.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

(Get Rating)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

