Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 36,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,368,241 shares.The stock last traded at $68.42 and had previously closed at $67.57.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.66 and its 200-day moving average is $74.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2,411.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

