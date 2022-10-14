Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Investar to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.
Investar Price Performance
Shares of Investar stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $21.84. 9,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,629. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.06. Investar has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $23.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in Investar by 19.9% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,465,000 after acquiring an additional 160,309 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Investar by 1.3% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 572,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Investar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 19.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 11.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.
About Investar
Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.
See Also
