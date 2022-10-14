Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ICPT):
- 10/12/2022 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/3/2022 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/3/2022 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $21.00 to $17.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 9/30/2022 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $49.00.
- 8/22/2022 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,294. The stock has a market cap of $402.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $21.25.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.
