Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ICPT):

10/12/2022 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $21.00 to $17.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $49.00.

8/22/2022 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,294. The stock has a market cap of $402.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $21.25.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICPT. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after buying an additional 472,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after buying an additional 417,490 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $5,152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 82.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 178,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $2,013,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Stories

