Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.10.

IONS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.94. 8,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -126.59 and a beta of 0.58. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $48.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.18.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Tweedy Browne Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $108,346,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,056,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,375,000 after purchasing an additional 705,586 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,872,000 after purchasing an additional 593,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 355.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,760,000 after acquiring an additional 479,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 954,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,348,000 after buying an additional 365,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

