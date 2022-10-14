IOST (IOST) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.91 Million

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 14th. IOST has a total market capitalization of $207.77 million and $6.91 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IOST has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00014200 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,286.14 or 0.27569886 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000764 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOST is iost.io. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

