iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) Stock Price Down 1%

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX – Get Rating) fell 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.32 and last traded at $21.54. 3,150,445 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 21,714,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VXX. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 471.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 21,584 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $895,000.

