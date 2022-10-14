IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.43.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.24. 9,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,531. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.02 and a 200-day moving average of $96.67. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $180.54.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.26 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $508,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,429,599 shares in the company, valued at $756,110,290.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $3,751,150. 33.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 203.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 831,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after acquiring an additional 557,497 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at $979,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 33.5% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 8.2% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 180,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,006,000 after acquiring an additional 13,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 255.7% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 36,182 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

