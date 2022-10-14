Ipsidy (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Stock Price Down 15.5%

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 15.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 10,780 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 484,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Ipsidy Stock Up 11.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96.

About Ipsidy

Ipsidy, Inc engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Identity Management and Payment Processing. The Identity Management segment specializes in biometric software products in North America and Africa. The Payment Processing segment offers electronic payment gateway services in South America.

