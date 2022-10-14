iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
IEI traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $113.08. 47,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,425. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.86 and a 200-day moving average of $118.73. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.84 and a 12-month high of $129.89.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
