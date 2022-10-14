iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,187 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $10,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 61,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $46.11 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $56.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.64.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.