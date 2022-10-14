iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,547.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,309,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980,189 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207,553 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,323,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after buying an additional 4,486,189 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,110,307 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.21.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.