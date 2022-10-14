iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Cut by Aspireon Wealth Advisors

Aspireon Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,725 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.9% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,645 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,321,000 after acquiring an additional 290,163 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,103,000 after acquiring an additional 947,617 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.46. 19,110,307 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.21. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.