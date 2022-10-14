iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the September 15th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 63,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $213,000.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SUSB traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $23.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,482. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.12. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $25.92.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

