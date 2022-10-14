iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.52 and last traded at $41.52. 25,571 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 102,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.43.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day moving average is $44.08.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EUSB. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $2,186,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 30,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,192,000.

