iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 819.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 24,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Aspireon Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 69.0% during the second quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 151,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 61,751 shares during the period. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.21. 302,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,702,601. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.12.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

