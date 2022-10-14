iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 227.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.12. The company had a trading volume of 405,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,225,178. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.18 and a 1 year high of $135.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.26.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

