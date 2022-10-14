iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 152,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after buying an additional 87,147 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,003,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $942,000. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.68. 1,132,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,345,204. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

