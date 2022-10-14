iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Financial Guidance Group Inc.

Financial Guidance Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.7% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976,631 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,621 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,092 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $73,010,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.14. 1,677,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,345,204. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

