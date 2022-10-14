iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Position Increased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,575,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,366,000 after purchasing an additional 281,195 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4,249.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,689,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,236,645 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,829,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,901 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,039,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,121,000 after acquiring an additional 360,056 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,803,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,874,000 after acquiring an additional 473,711 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,876,569 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

