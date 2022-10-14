iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Up 449.0% in September

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, an increase of 449.0% from the September 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EEMA traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,810. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.99. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $88.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the first quarter worth $6,269,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the second quarter worth $1,105,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 240.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.

