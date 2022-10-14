iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,924 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,651,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,146,000 after acquiring an additional 714,029 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,672,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,552,000 after acquiring an additional 47,436 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,372.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,129,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080,563 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,458,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,182,000 after acquiring an additional 225,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 4,309,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,102,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:VLUE opened at $85.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.38. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.