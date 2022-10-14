iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,477 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,842 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $111,266,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 715.4% during the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,355,000 after buying an additional 570,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 364.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 668,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,269,000 after buying an additional 524,238 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $103.15. 30,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,003,232. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.17 and a 200 day moving average of $106.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $116.69.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.