iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Simmons Bank’s 10th Largest Position

Simmons Bank decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Simmons Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $16,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,624,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.40. 137,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,816. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.39 and a 200 day moving average of $243.90. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

