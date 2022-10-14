iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.35. The stock had a trading volume of 179,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,816. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.90.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

