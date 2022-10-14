iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Trimmed by Ashford Advisors LLC

Ashford Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,664 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 52.3% of Ashford Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Ashford Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $149,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,671,000 after buying an additional 1,801,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,945,000 after purchasing an additional 394,911 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $367.51 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $395.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.22.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

