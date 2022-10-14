iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.1% of Destination Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,804 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.97 on Friday, reaching $363.54. The stock had a trading volume of 176,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,624,169. The company has a 50-day moving average of $395.30 and a 200 day moving average of $404.22. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

