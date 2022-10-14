iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Holdings Lifted by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

IVW stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.89. 409,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,258,510. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $85.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.44.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

