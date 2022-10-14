iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Peoples Bank OH’s 5th Largest Position

Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 4.1% of Peoples Bank OH’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.20. The company had a trading volume of 357,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,510. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $85.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.21 and its 200-day moving average is $65.44.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

