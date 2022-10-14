iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Position Increased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 102.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,185 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $132.11. 43,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,848. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.17.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

