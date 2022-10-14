iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Position Raised by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,171 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,694,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $411,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. JSF Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14,758.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,968,000 after purchasing an additional 947,954 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $87.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.95. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

