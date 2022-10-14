iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

TIP opened at $105.60 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

