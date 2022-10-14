Italgas (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Raised to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Italgas (OTCMKTS:ITGGF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Italgas from €5.90 ($6.02) to €5.40 ($5.51) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Italgas Stock Performance

Shares of ITGGF remained flat at $5.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21. Italgas has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $5.75.

About Italgas

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas through local pipeline networks from the delivery points at the reduction and measurement stations interconnected with the transport networks to the points of final delivery to households, enterprises, etc.

