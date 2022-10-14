Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.93.

Jack in the Box Stock Down 1.7 %

JACK stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.53. 4,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,142. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.12. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $105.98. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $398.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.37 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,580,000 after purchasing an additional 207,183 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,706,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,045,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,111,000 after purchasing an additional 292,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

