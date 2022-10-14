Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Short Interest Up 26,420.0% in September

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,600 shares, an increase of 26,420.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Jackpot Digital Trading Down 7.0 %
Shares of JPOTF stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.04. 970,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,250. Jackpot Digital has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.
Jackpot Digital Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jackpot Digital (JPOTF)
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for Jackpot Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackpot Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.