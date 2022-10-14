Jardine Strategic (OTCMKTS:JSHLY) Shares Down 0.1%

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JSHLY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.38 and last traded at $16.40. 17,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 18,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

Jardine Strategic Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.40.

Jardine Strategic Company Profile

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering and construction, transport services, and insurance broking businesses in Greater China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is also involved in the property investment and development, food retailing, restaurants, hotels, motor vehicles and related activities, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

