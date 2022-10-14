Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €24.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRE. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €54.95 ($56.07) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. set a €36.00 ($36.73) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FRE stock opened at €20.22 ($20.63) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €23.91 and its 200-day moving average is €28.54. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($61.39) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($81.63).

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

